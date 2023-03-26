Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

SITC stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $56,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $35,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $24,281,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

