Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Reduced by Cormark

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.87. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$7.59 and a 52 week high of C$18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$201.20 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44. In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44. Also, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

