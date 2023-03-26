Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5,605.89 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,605.89 and $181,916.65 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00030242 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00199735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,826.52 or 1.00035350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001001 USD and is down -50.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,060.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

