QUASA Price Tops $0.0019 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $270.14 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00030225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003518 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00199556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,866.37 or 1.00009866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00187738 USD and is up 18.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $633.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

