Radio Caca Price Down 2.5% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $63.81 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.01184052 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009399 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.34 or 0.01529799 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019411 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

