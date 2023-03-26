Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Cap of $322.73 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $322.73 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00332597 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.25 or 0.26017789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,354,392,741 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

