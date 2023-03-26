Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises about 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Stock Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.09. 2,111,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

