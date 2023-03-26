Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

