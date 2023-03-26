Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) vs. Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Financial Comparison

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures -559,521.56% N/A -761.44% Red Violet 1.16% 0.87% 0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A Red Violet $53.32 million 4.71 $620,000.00 $0.04 450.11

Red Violet has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Summary

Red Violet beats Rego Payment Architectures on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rego Payment Architectures

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control. The company was founded by Jo Webber and Pradeep Ittycheria on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

