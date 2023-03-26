Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Resona Stock Performance

Shares of Resona stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Resona has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

