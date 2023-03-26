Restore plc (LON:RST) Insider Acquires £9,978.92 in Stock

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) insider Charles Bligh bought 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,978.92 ($12,254.60).

Restore Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RST opened at GBX 305 ($3.75) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 320.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 348.50. The company has a market capitalization of £417.61 million, a PE ratio of 2,541.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. Restore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 490 ($6.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02.

Get Restore alerts:

Restore Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Restore’s payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Restore

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.25) target price on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

See Also

