Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

RVP stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.15. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

