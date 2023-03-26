Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %
RVP stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.15. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.