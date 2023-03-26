Reviewing Babylon (BBLN) & Its Rivals

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Babylon to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Babylon alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Babylon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 153 301 0 2.63

Earnings & Valuation

Babylon presently has a consensus price target of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 756.18%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 39.43%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Babylon and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.23 Babylon Competitors $1.43 billion -$99.23 million -5.96

Babylon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -122.69% -179.43% -25.81%

Babylon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.