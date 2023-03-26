Reviewing Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Rating) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Group Global and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gemini Group Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates -0.76% 7.53% 3.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gemini Group Global and Vintage Wine Estates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates $293.77 million 0.22 -$570,000.00 ($0.03) -34.99

Volatility and Risk

Gemini Group Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vintage Wine Estates.

Gemini Group Global has a beta of -2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 376% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vintage Wine Estates has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gemini Group Global and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Vintage Wine Estates 2 2 1 0 1.80

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 273.02%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Gemini Group Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Group Global

(Get Rating)

Gemini Group Global Corp. engages in electronic cigarette and vapor world. Its product brands include Prohibition, Wild Cat, Moonshine, City Gin, Cat Daddy and White Lightning. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Mesquite, TX.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Group Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Group Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.