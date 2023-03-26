Reviewing Ubiquiti (UI) and Its Rivals

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ubiquiti to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.
Dividends
Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ubiquiti pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 44.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Ubiquiti and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ubiquiti
|$1.69 billion
|$378.66 million
|45.87
|Ubiquiti Competitors
|$4.41 billion
|$643.73 million
|2.63
Volatility & Risk
Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti’s rivals have a beta of -2.80, meaning that their average share price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ubiquiti and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ubiquiti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Ubiquiti Competitors
|289
|1538
|2495
|108
|2.55
As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 25.22%. Given Ubiquiti’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ubiquiti has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
3.6% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 93.2% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Ubiquiti and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ubiquiti
|19.42%
|-107.88%
|36.56%
|Ubiquiti Competitors
|-245.66%
|-53.40%
|-5.05%
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti, Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its trademarks include the U logo, UI, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi, and UFiber. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.