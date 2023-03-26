Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,995,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 136,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.0 %

SNN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.42) to GBX 1,480 ($18.18) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.