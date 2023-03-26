Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,723,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.06. 3,173,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

