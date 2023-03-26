Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

