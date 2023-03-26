Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $263,000 Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 120,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,839. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

