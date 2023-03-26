Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $398,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $238.03. 2,547,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.51.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

