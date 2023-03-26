Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,885. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

