Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $1.23 Million in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. GSK comprises approximately 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,032. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.19) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,535 ($18.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

