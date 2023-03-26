Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.83. 3,059,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

