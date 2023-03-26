Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 3,093 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.78. 21,347,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,985,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

