Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,181,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,481,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

