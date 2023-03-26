Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DGX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.06. 1,674,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,895. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.