Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 159,557 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 1.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $62,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after acquiring an additional 957,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,391,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $101.33 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

