Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,490 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $71.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

