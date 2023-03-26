Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.2% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics stock opened at $223.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.67. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

