Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,789. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $153.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.12.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

