Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.74 Million Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BP were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $16,192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP by 359.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 619,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 484,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in BP by 26,376.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 235,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 650 ($7.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.93.

BP Price Performance

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of BP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. 11,143,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,221,898. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.3966 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.20%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.