Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.