Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $131.83 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

