Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,125 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 387.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 1,613,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,810. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

