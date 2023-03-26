Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,378 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.