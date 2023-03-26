Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

