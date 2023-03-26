Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 600 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $74.25 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

