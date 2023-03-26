Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 6,356 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,341 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PANW opened at $191.55 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,612.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
