SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at $0.50 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

