Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $68.03 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. The company has a market cap of $991.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

