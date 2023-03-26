Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,052,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

