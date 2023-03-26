scPharmaceuticals’ (SCPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.
scPharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.
Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.
