scPharmaceuticals’ (SCPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

