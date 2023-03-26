Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

