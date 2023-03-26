Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 428.6% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

