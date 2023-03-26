Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

