Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,551,000 after buying an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after buying an additional 1,185,104 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

