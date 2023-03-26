Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $111.22 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.96.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

