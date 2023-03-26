Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

