Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.68. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

