Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $386.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

